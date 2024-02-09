M & A News: Owens Corning’s (NYSE: OC) $3.9B Acquisition of Masonite Sends DOOR Soaring

Designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors, Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) soared in pre-market trading after it was announced that it would be acquired by Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) in a deal worth $3.9 billion. Building and construction material company Owens Corning will pay $133 for each outstanding share of Masonite per share in cash, representing around a 38% premium to its closing share price on February 8.

The acquisition of Masonite is expected to bolster Owens Corning’s residential building materials business, leveraging commercial strengths and innovation for interior and exterior doors and door systems. The move aims to target a $27 billion market and is looking at generating revenues and earnings worth $12.6 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 billion on a pro-forma basis.

The acquisition is estimated to close in the middle of this year. In addition, Owens Corning also announced a review of its glass reinforcements business within its Composites segment.

Is Masonite a Buy?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about DOOR stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and Holds each. DOOR stock has increased by more than 6% over the past year and the average DOOR price target of $103.50 implies an upside potential of 7.1% at current levels.