Luxury vs. Value: Analyst Points to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as Holiday Winner Amid Inflation Worries
Market News

Luxury vs. Value: Analyst Points to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as Holiday Winner Amid Inflation Worries

Story Highlights

Amid the Black Friday through Cyber Monday holiday frenzy, which retailers will emerge the winners?

Many investors will be keenly looking at how the retail sector performs from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday with retail majors including Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), Kohl’s (KSS), and Amazon (AMZN) looking to take advantage of the holiday period. Usually, the calendar fourth quarter promises to be a seasonally strong quarter for the retail sector.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), an estimated 182 million people are likely to shop in-store or online through this holiday period. The NRF estimates that retail spending is expected to reach record levels during November and December and is likely to increase year-over-year between 3% and 4%, totaling $957.3 billion to $966.6 billion, respectively.

However, there are concerns that inflation (at 3.2% on an annual basis in October), higher interest rates, and the resumption of repayments of student loans have dampened the mood of shoppers.

Aspirational Luxury Retailers Could See Some Pullback

Many analysts believe that aspirational luxury retailers like Nordstrom (JWN) and Tapestry could see a pullback in retail spending during the holiday period as the aspirational luxury shopper is not exactly falling in the income bracket for traditional luxury.

Indeed, Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat stated on its recent earnings call, “The aspirational consumer is under more pressure on a relative basis.”

…While Value Retailers Could Be Winners

As shoppers grapple with inflation, many Wall Street analysts expect that they will be looking at value deals, comparing prices, and looking at convenience. For top-rated TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen, the retailer that could turn out to be a winner in this race is Walmart.

According to Chen, the retailing giant has done a “really great job” when it comes to competitive pricing and a seamless shopping experience. Despite a dip in WMT stock post-Q3 earnings, Chen sees it well-positioned for the upcoming holidays. WMT stock has slid by 1.4% over the past three months.

The analyst has a Buy rating and a price target of $188 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 21.5% at current levels.

Is Walmart Stock a Buy or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about WMT stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys and five Holds. The average WMT price target of $180.79 implies an upside potential of 16.1% at current levels.

Luxury vs. Value: Analyst Points to Walmart (NYSE:WMT) as Holiday Winner Amid Inflation Worries
