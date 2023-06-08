Lucid Moves to Enter China

Shares of EV maker, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were on an upswing in pre-market trading at the time of publishing on Thursday after a Reuters report that the company will enter the world’s largest automobile market – China.

Lucid will import the cars into China and then sell them but is also willing to consider production in the country.

Last week, the EV major announced a stock offering of $3 billion where 66% of the investment will come from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about LCID stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, two Holds and one Sell.