Lost the Nvidia and Apple Boom? Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Your Next Winning Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Lost the Nvidia and Apple Boom? Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Your Next Winning Stock

Story Highlights

Microsoft stock is on an upswing this week following a series of price target upgrades by Wall Street analysts. The trillion-dollar-capitalization company hit a 52-week high yesterday.

Think you lost the chance to become wealthy when you missed Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) trillion-dollar capitalization boom? Or do you regret missing iPhone maker Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) current rally? Think again! Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the new kid on the block, with a steadily rising stock price. On June 15, MSFT stock rose 3.7% to hit a new all-time high of $349.84 before finally calling the day up by 3.2%.

The Bing and Office 365 Suite maker’s stock has gained nearly 46% year to date, with a 26.3% increase coming in the last three months. In the past five days alone, MSFT stock has climbed 6%. This upward trend indicates the potential for further growth and presents an opportunity for investors to capitalize on Microsoft’s success.

Why did Microsoft Stock Hit a New All-Time High?

Yesterday, two famed Wall Street analysts increased price targets on MSFT stock while maintaining their Buy rating. These rating upgrades follow recent comments from the company’s executives that claim Microsoft is on track to earn $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) from the generative artificial intelligence (AI) business.

On June 12, Kevin Scott, chief technology officer of MSFT, specified how the additional revenue would come, prompting a series of price target upgrades by analysts. He said, “There is all of the people who want to come use our infrastructure, whether they’re training their own models, whether they are running an open-source model they’ve got, or whether they are making API calls into one of the big frontier models that we’ve built with OpenAI.”

Here’s What Analysts are Saying

J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy pumped the price target to $350 (from $315). Murphy believes Microsoft is on the path to capitalizing on the multi-billion-dollar AI/ChatGPT investments alongside powering its Security, Teams, and Power Apps businesses in the Azure segment. Plus, he is optimistic that Microsoft’s workforce reductions will lead to improved efficiency.  

Similarly, analyst Gregg Moskowitz of Mizuho Securities lifted the price target on MSFT to $360 (3.4% upside potential) from $340, after attending the company’s annual cybersecurity summit. The five-star analyst is highly optimistic about Microsoft’s cybersecurity platform, which bodes well for boosting demand in the tech security arena. Most importantly, he views Security Copilot as a “standalone monetizable opportunity” under the firm’s umbrella.

Is Microsoft a Safe Long-Term Investment?

The Street is surely betting on the long-term appreciation of MSFT stock. Although, after the recent rally, the current average Microsoft price target of $347.12 implies that shares are almost fully valued at current levels, analysts continue to expect a robust performance from the company in the long run. As per popular belief, Microsoft is yet to leverage its OpenAI investments, which have started to gain traction recently.

On TipRanks, MSFT commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 30 Buys, four Holds, and only one Sell rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Stock Analysis & IdeasGame On! Why Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) is an Underestimated Gaming Stock
5h ago
AAPL
TTWO
Unity Software (NASDAQ:U): Apple Vision Pro Partnership Makes Stock Attractive
U
AAPL
Telecom Stocks Face Uncertainty as Amazon Targets Wireless Scene
VZ
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Stock Analysis & IdeasGame On! Why Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) is an Underestimated Gaming Stock
5h ago
AAPL
TTWO
Unity Software (NASDAQ:U): Apple Vision Pro Partnership Makes Stock Attractive
Stock Analysis & IdeasUnity Software (NASDAQ:U): Apple Vision Pro Partnership Makes Stock Attractive
14h ago
U
AAPL
Telecom Stocks Face Uncertainty as Amazon Targets Wireless Scene
Stock Analysis & IdeasTelecom Stocks Face Uncertainty as Amazon Targets Wireless Scene
15h ago
VZ
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >