MSFT Confirms Multi-Billion Investment in ChatGPT Maker OpenAI

On Monday, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT maker, OpenAI. While Microsoft refused to divulge the specific amount of this investment, Semafor reports have suggested a $10 billion investment.

This will be MSFT’s third phase of partnership with OpenAI after its earlier investments in 2019 and 2021. The technology giant has already talked about integrating OpenAI’s image-generation software that extensively uses AI, DALL-E 2, into Bing.

OpenAI is also working with MSFT’s cloud service, Azure. Microsoft stated in its press release, “It [This partnership] extends our ongoing collaboration across AI supercomputing and research and enables each of us to independently commercialize the resulting advanced AI technologies.”

Analysts are bullish about MSFT stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys and two Holds.

