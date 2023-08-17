tiprankstipranks
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Tanks on Withdrawal of Takeover Offer by Founder  
Market News

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Tanks on Withdrawal of Takeover Offer by Founder  

Story Highlights

LL Flooring shares are tanking today after its Founder Tom Sullivan withdrew his takeover offer for the company citing its deteriorating financials.

Shares of surface flooring and accessories provider LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL) are tanking today after Founder Tom Sullivan withdrew his $5.76 per share takeover bid for the company owing to its deteriorating financial and operational performance.

Sullivan made the acquisition offer in May this year through the F9 Group and Cabinets to Go (CTG) in a bid to combine LL and CTG. LL rejected the proposal in June, as it “significantly” undervalued the company.  

Earlier this week, LL announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, merger, or other combinations. The company has not set a deadline for the completion of this process.

Having gone from consistent profitability to a negative bottom line last year, LL is expected to incur a net loss per share of $2.83 in 2023 as compared to an EPS of $1.39 in 2021.

In sync, shares of the company have cratered by nearly 62% over the past year. Meanwhile, Loop Capital Markets’ Laura Champine, the lone analyst covering LL, has reiterated a Sell rating on the stock alongside a $2 price target. This implies a further ~50% potential downside in LL shares.

Read full Disclosure

