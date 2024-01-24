Liquidia Technologies Sees Patent Claims Dismissed by United Therapeutics

Liquidia Technologies Inc (LQDA) has released an update.

Liquidia Corporation reported that United Therapeutics dismissed all claims regarding U.S. Patent No. 10,716,793 in their ongoing patent infringement lawsuit, leaving only the claims related to U.S. Patent No. 11,826,327. Liquidia believes United Therapeutics is not entitled to a 30-month regulatory stay for this patent as it was not included in the Orange Book prior to the New Drug Application filings. This dismissal does not impact the injunction from the initial 2020 lawsuit, which Liquidia has asked the court to set aside, with a decision pending following the completion of briefings.

