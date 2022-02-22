Lightspeed Appoints Executive Vice President of Customers

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Lightspeed Appoints Executive Vice President of Customers

Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), an e-commerce software and point-of-sale provider, announced Tuesday the appointment of Crystal Caligiuri as Executive Vice President, Clients.

Customer Experience

Caligiuri is an international executive with over 20 years of experience in building, growing and transforming consumer and business-to-business commerce businesses in the retail, e-commerce, fintech, and SaaS industries.

Prior to joining Lightspeed, she was Head of Customers at ShopKeep, the popular cloud-based point-of-sale and payments platform, which Lightspeed acquired in 2020.

Caligiuri holds a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia University.

In her new role, she will focus on welcoming and engaging customers to ensure a positive experience every step of the way for Lightspeed’s growing customer base.

Lightspeed recently announced that its retailers in the United States grew nearly 2x the industry average in 2021. In addition, Lightspeed’s restaurant customers in the U.S. performed more than 52% better than their peers.

Management Commentary 

Lightspeed president JP Chauvet said, “Lightspeed is determined to create a seamless, intuitive, and delightful customer experience across all of our products and verticals and we are thrilled to have Crystal step into this critical role to take this initiative to the next level,” said JP Chauvet, CEO, Lightspeed. “In recent quarters we have seen significant growth in our customer base, both organically and through acquisition. Our customers are relying on Lightspeed to help drive their businesses forward, and Crystal’s deep experience makes her the perfect choice to lead this program.”

Wall Street’s Take

On February 7, Raymond James analyst Steven Li kept a Buy rating on LSPD and lowered its price target to C$68 (from C$110). This implies 102.1% upside potential. 

Consensus among analysts is that LSPD is a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average Lightspeed POS price target of C$62.84 implies 86.6% upside potential to current levels.  

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Related News: 
Lightspeed Fiscal Q3 Revenue Rises 165%, Loss Widens
TMX Makes Strategic Investment in Fintech Company
Dye & Durham Partners with Software Provider NexOne