Lightspeed Appoints Executive Vice President of Customers

Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), an e-commerce software and point-of-sale provider, announced Tuesday the appointment of Crystal Caligiuri as Executive Vice President, Clients.

Caligiuri is an international executive with over 20 years of experience in building, growing and transforming consumer and business-to-business commerce businesses in the retail, e-commerce, fintech, and SaaS industries.

Prior to joining Lightspeed, she was Head of Customers at ShopKeep, the popular cloud-based point-of-sale and payments platform, which Lightspeed acquired in 2020.

Caligiuri holds a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia University.

In her new role, she will focus on welcoming and engaging customers to ensure a positive experience every step of the way for Lightspeed’s growing customer base.

Lightspeed recently announced that its retailers in the United States grew nearly 2x the industry average in 2021. In addition, Lightspeed’s restaurant customers in the U.S. performed more than 52% better than their peers.

Lightspeed president JP Chauvet said, “Lightspeed is determined to create a seamless, intuitive, and delightful customer experience across all of our products and verticals and we are thrilled to have Crystal step into this critical role to take this initiative to the next level,” said JP Chauvet, CEO, Lightspeed. “In recent quarters we have seen significant growth in our customer base, both organically and through acquisition. Our customers are relying on Lightspeed to help drive their businesses forward, and Crystal’s deep experience makes her the perfect choice to lead this program.”

On February 7, Raymond James analyst Steven Li kept a Buy rating on LSPD and lowered its price target to C$68 (from C$110). This implies 102.1% upside potential.

Consensus among analysts is that LSPD is a Moderate Buy based on 10 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average Lightspeed POS price target of C$62.84 implies 86.6% upside potential to current levels.

