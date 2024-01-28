Lennar Corporation Is Worried About This – Should You Be Worried Too?

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has disclosed a new risk, in the Taxation & Government Incentives category.

Lennar Corporation faces a potential financial challenge due to unforeseen tax liabilities. While the company maintains provisions and reserves it deems adequate for its future tax obligations, there is a risk that tax authorities may assert additional taxes beyond those anticipated. Should these additional taxes be substantial, they could significantly impact Lennar’s income tax provision, adversely affecting its operating results and financial condition within the period such determinations are made.

The average LEN stock price target is $156.64, implying 5.57% upside potential.

To learn more about Lennar Corporation’s risk factors, click here.