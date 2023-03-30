tiprankstipranks
Market News

LASE Tanks on Postponing Q4 Numbers

Shares of cleantech laser systems maker Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) are under pressure today after the company postponed its fourth-quarter numbers which were scheduled for today.

The company is reviewing certain expenses it incurred during its IPO and expects to report fourth-quarter numbers once its audit is completed. In the meantime, LASE has posted preliminary results for the year.

Fiscal 2022 revenue came in at $4.9 million rising about $700,000 over 2021. The company’s gross profit too rose from $2.6 million in 2021 to $3.5 million in 2022.

Further, LASE also announced changes at its top rung. Peter Evans has come in as its President and will focus on LASE’s sales, business development, finance as well as growth initiatives. Timothy Schick is vacating his role as the company’s CFO.

Shares of the company have surged nearly 200% so far in 2023 and LASE’s return on equity remains healthy at 15.38% at present.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LASE

Laser Photonics receives order from GE Gas Power for CleanTech system
The FlyLaser Photonics receives order from GE Gas Power for CleanTech system
2d ago
LASE
Laser Photonics expands Service Partner Network program
LASE
Laser Photonics receives CDHR/FDA renewal approval for CleanTech products
LASE
More LASE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >