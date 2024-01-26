Lakeland Financial Executives Share Investor Meeting Materials

Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The executive officers of Lakeland Financial Corporation plan to use the material attached to this document during meetings with investors and analysts. The corporation specifies that the content should not be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 nor incorporated into its filings under the Securities Act of 1933.

