What is the Best Investing Strategy for 2023?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
TipRanks Labs

What is the Best Investing Strategy for 2023?

Story Highlights

2022 proved to be an eventful year for investors, with the equity markets ending in the red, the crypto contagion striking down the biggest names of the sector, and the macroeconomic and geopolitical issues taking center stage. Heading into 2023, jittery investors could do with a little bit of advice on how to devise a good investment strategy to minimize risks and maximize returns.

Investing in 2022 was tough amid the Russia/Ukraine war, soaring energy prices, sky-high inflation, and rising rates. Moreover, companies faced the complicated task of posting good financial results alongside laying off employees, streamlining costs, and trying to improve sales.

Should investors expect a similar scenario in 2023?

To a certain extent, yes. Economies worldwide are bracing for a deeper downturn and slower growth. In its recent policy, the Federal Reserve stated that interest rates will continue to be on the rise, and people should expect a reduction only at the end of 2023 or early 2024. Owing to this, experts are expecting the U.S. to enter into a recessionary period in mid-2023.

At such times, investors fumble to find the right investment strategy. “Be Patient and Wait Out for Higher Future Returns” could be an apt investment mantra this year.

Here are three steps that could spell out an ideal investment strategy for 2023.

#1. Be Patient. Companies May Not Outperform Expectations

First and foremost, be ready to accept underperformance from the best of the companies this year. The after-effects of high inflation will reflect in companies’ financials in 2023. Analysts have already lowered expectations for most of the sectors but be ready to accept more downward revisions. This means that stock prices may not rise as much as expected. If you are an equity-only investor, be patient and wait for the financials to improve over time.

#2. Diversify, Diversify, Diversify!

A prudent investor must instill the habit of diversifying his investments in both the best and worst of times. An investor’s risk appetite plays an important role in diversification allocation. In 2023, an investor must consider distributing portions of his investments in fixed-income instruments, gold, and equity securities.

1) Government Bonds – Currently, U.S. Treasuries are offering decently-attractive yields, much better than the returns earned on some U.S. equity securities. The current yield on Two-Year Treasuries is 4.13%, while 10-Year Treasuries are yielding roughly 3.45%.

2) Investment-Grade Corporate Bonds – Good quality, investment-grade corporate bonds could also fetch a high yield during times of economic downturn. Currently, these bonds are offering approximately 5% returns, proving a safe investment option for income-savvy investors who are willing to take on a little bit of credit risk.

3) Gold – Historically, the precious yellow metal has proven to be a safe-haven investment during recessions and one of the best hedges against inflation. As per Statista, gold earned an annual average return of 0.4% in 2022. In 2023, however, gold has already gained over 6%. Importantly, gold prices may remain elevated this year owing to the weakening economy and a weaker U.S. dollar.

4) Stocks – In 2022, the S&P 500 index (SPX), a benchmark for U.S. listed equities generated a negative 19.44% return, implying just how volatile the stock market has been and the risks involved with investing in equities in a bear market.

S&P 500 Chart

Year-to-date, the SPX is up about 5%, but considering the macroeconomic headwinds mentioned above, it may not remain this way for long. Therefore, investors may want to choose to invest in highly-liquid, high-quality stocks with a wide moat and hold on until they realize reasonable stock price appreciation.

Notably, TipRanks offers a wide variety of tools, including analyst ratings, stock analysis, corporate insider trading, hedge fund tracking, financial blogger opinions, and website traffic analysis, to name a few. Investors can use these tools to make well-researched stock selections.

#3. Review and Rebalance Portfolio as the Market Changes

Most importantly, during stressful market scenarios, it is advisable to be an active investor. This means that an investor should constantly be in-the-know regarding how different market instruments are performing and rebalance his/her portfolio as and when required.

Final Thoughts

To sum it all up, investors must remain patient and have a longer-term view of their investments. Do not panic and make decisions based on short-term market movements. Also, be alert to the changing market scenario, be willing to rebalance your portfolio when necessary, and diversify your holdings to gain maximum investment returns.

With the help of TipRanks’ Smart Portfolio tool, investors can undertake a full analysis of their holdings. Additionally, the site provides stock news and has a streaming service to help investors stay updated with the latest market events.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SPX

Can Alibaba Stock’s (NYSE:BABA) Superb Rally Continue?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCan Alibaba Stock’s (NYSE:BABA) Superb Rally Continue?
5h ago
SPX
BABA
Stock Market News Today: Indices Rally from Lows as Bulls Make a Comeback
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Struggled to Find Direction in Choppy Trading
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPX

Can Alibaba Stock’s (NYSE:BABA) Superb Rally Continue?
Stock Analysis & IdeasCan Alibaba Stock’s (NYSE:BABA) Superb Rally Continue?
5h ago
SPX
BABA
Stock Market News Today: Indices Rally from Lows as Bulls Make a Comeback
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Indices Rally from Lows as Bulls Make a Comeback
5h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today: Stocks Struggled to Find Direction in Choppy Trading
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Struggled to Find Direction in Choppy Trading
1d ago
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >