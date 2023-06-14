tiprankstipranks
What are Dividend Aristocrats? Should You Invest in Them?

Story Highlights

Dividend aristocrats are stocks that pay regular and consistently increasing dividends. Read on to find out more about their merits/demerits and how you can use TipRanks’ platform to research dividend aristocrats.  

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company from the S&P 500 index (SPX) that has paid dividends and increased them consecutively for at least 25 years. These companies are usually large, well-capitalized companies, mostly from defensive sectors. By their very nature, the companies’ stock prices generally have relatively little potential for appreciation, and hence, they offer regular and handsome dividend payments to reward their shareholders. While the first two conditions (SPX inclusion and increasing dividends) are prerequisites, there may be some additional conditions on a case-to-case basis for becoming a dividend aristocrat.

Pros and Cons of Investing in Dividend Aristocrats

Investing in dividend aristocrats is indeed an infallible way of earning a steady income. These companies habitually carry high dividend yields and relatively high payout ratios. A prudent investor should always consider having a portion of his/her portfolio allocated toward dividend-paying stocks to ensure consistent income. 

Dividends are paid out of the quarterly profits earned by companies. To maintain these high dividend payouts, it is said that companies forego a part of their profits that could be reinvested in the business. On the other hand, it is believed that since dividend aristocrats are companies from well-established lines of business, they have little scope to expand their offerings and, thus, pay huge dividends as a means to attract investors.

In contrast to dividend aristocrats, start-ups and companies from the tech sector almost always prefer reinvesting profits into their businesses. Many of them will also be unprofitable as they grapple with the initial challenges of improving their financial performance. Having said that, these companies have robust growth potential, and their shareholders are generally rewarded by way of massive stock price appreciation over the long run. With this background in mind, let’s look at the pros and cons associated with dividend aristocrats.

Pros of Dividend Aristocrats

  • Provide regular, growing, and healthy dividend income to investors
  • Financially sound and robust companies with positive top and bottom-line growth (generally)
  • Ensure stability during macroeconomic uncertainty relative to growth stocks
  • Great for building wealth over the long term by reinvesting their dividends

Cons of Dividend Aristocrats

  • Dividend payments hamper the ability to reinvest in business growth
  • Lower stock price appreciation
  • Dividend income is taxable
  • Low-risk, low-reward stocks in terms of business growth

How to Analyze Dividend Aristocrats on TipRanks

Interested in investing in dividend aristocrats after what you read about them? Well, TipRanks has a special page dedicated to them! To navigate to the page, on the main menu, go to Dividends –> Dividend Aristocrats.

On the page, you will find a list of all the dividend aristocrats in a tabular format. The table includes the company name and ticker, sector to which the company belongs, next ex-dividend date, Upcoming payment date, current dividend yield, last dividend paid (per share), LTM dividend amount (last twelve months), current payout ratio, and the company’s market cap.

What’s more, you have the option to filter the list based on market capitalization (Micro/Small/Medium/Large/Mega) and sector (Financial/Healthcare/Consumer Defensive/Consumer Cyclical/Utilities/Basic Materials/Technology, etc.) Plus, you can download the entire list on an Excel worksheet.

Moreover, you can research exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that offer exposure to dividend aristocrats right here on TipRanks. Some of the most popular ETFs are:

Ending Thoughts

Dividend aristocrats have long been used in defensive investment strategies. Investors have taken a keen interest in researching these stocks and adding them to portfolios to build a regular, growing income stream. If you’re now considering investing in dividend aristocrats, start analyzing them today on TipRanks’ unique platform in order to kickstart your dividend portfolio.

Disclosure

Latest News Feed

