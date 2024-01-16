Top 3 U.K. Analysts of 2023, According to TipRanks

The U.K. stock market underperformed its U.S. and European counterparts in 2023 due to persistent inflation, a deteriorating economy, and political instability. Even so, some analysts outperformed market expectations with their well-researched stock picks. Using TipRanks’ Experts Center tool, we identified the top three U.K. analysts of 2023 who delivered remarkable returns with their stock-picking prowess.

We use a proprietary TipRanks Star Ranking System to rank analysts based on factors such as average returns earned per transaction and success rate. Without much ado, let’s delve right into the analysts’ details.

Top 3 U.K. Analysts for 2023

#1 Glynis Johnson – Jefferies

Glynis Johnson claimed the top spot of the best-ranked analyst for 2023. Johnson delivered a success rate of 80% and scored an average return of 7.1% for the year. Her best rating for 2023 was on CRH Plc (GB:CRH), a building products materials manufacturer. Her Buy call on CRH stock between September 11, 2023, and December 11, 2023, generated a 19.6% return.

#2 James Goodman – Barclays

James Goodman earned the second spot with a success rate of 78.95% and an average return of 10.3%. Goodman’s best stock pick for 2023 was a Buy call on Adyen NV (GB:0YP5), a Dutch payments platform provider. His Buy recommendation on the stock from September 27, 2023, to December 27, 2023, generated an impressive return of 82.3%.

#3 Detlef Winckelmann – J.P. Morgan

Detlef Winckelmann stood in the third spot with a success rate of 83.33% and an average return of 8.4%. His best rating was on Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI), a packaging and paper products manufacturer. The analyst generated a profit of 22% through his Buy recommendation on MNDI shares from October 20, 2023, until today.

Key Thoughts

Following top analysts’ stock recommendations can prove to be beneficial to your portfolio. As the stats above indicate, the top analysts outperformed the broader market and generated attractive returns on their stock picks by undertaking thorough research. You can use the TipRanks platform to learn about analyst ratings and their stock choices to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosure