Looking to Invest in Australian Stocks. Here Are the Top Analysts to Follow

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPYQQQDIA
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
TipRanks Labs

Looking to Invest in Australian Stocks. Here Are the Top Analysts to Follow

Story Highlights

Let’s have a look at the top five analysts in Australia who have vast experience in the metals and mining sectors.

As an investor, if you’re looking to explore different sectors and geographies, following a successful analyst is the best thing to do. The analyst recommendation acts as a perfect guide for investors while entering a new market or sector.

Therefore, using TipRanks’ Expert Center, we have shortlisted the top five analysts from Australia that have made the highest profits in 2022. TipRanks also has a ranking system, under which it ranks the analysts based on three categories: success rate, average return, and statistical significance.

Let’s have a look at them in detail.

#1 Trent Allen (CLSA)

Trent Allen is a metals and mining research analyst at CLSA. He has vast experience covering basic metal stocks in Australia. He is ranked #934 among the various analysts in TipRanks’ database. His average return per call is almost 13%.

His most profitable rating has been on a gold mining company, Evolution Mining Ltd. (AU:EVN). He made a profit of 72.5% from October 2022 to the current date.

#2 Levi Spry (UBS)

Levi Spry is a mining analyst at UBS and has previously worked with J.P. Morgan, JCP Investment, Deutsche Bank, and others. Spry has around 20 years of experience in the mining sector. He is at rank #648 in the TipRanks database with an average return of 11.2%.

Spry’s best rating has also been Evolution Mining, where he made a profit of 72.5% from October 2022 to the present date.

#3 Al Harvey (J.P. Morgan)

AI Harvey is a lead mining analyst at J.P. Morgan and covers metals such as lithium, gold, mineral sands, etc. He has been ranked at #1506 on TipRanks and makes an average return of 11.6%.

His Buy recommendation on Northern Star Resources Ltd. (AU:NST), a gold mining company, has made a profit of almost 60%. He made this return during the three months between September 2022 and December 2022.

#4 Mitch Ryan (Jefferies)

Mitch Ryan is a senior VP and equity analyst for metal and mining stocks. He primarily covers Australian small and microcap companies. His rank among the TipRanks analysts is #1681.

Gold Road Resources Ltd. (AU:GOR), a mining company in Australia, was Ryan’s best rating so far, on which he has earned 60.7% profits. The rating was during the period between September 2022 and December 2022. Overall, his average return is 32.7% per call.

#5 Matthew Hope (Credit Suisse)

Matthew Hope is a commodities analyst at Credit Suisse and is ranked #612 on TipRanks. He earns an average of around 20% on every call.

His Buy rating on Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC), a coal mine operator, has generated a profit of 81.4% from July 2022 to October 2022.

Conclusion

By following these analysts in Australia, investors could get the benefit of their vast experience and knowledge of the market. Furthermore, the analyst rankings assist investors in focusing on top-rated analysts and their favorite stocks.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AU:EVN

Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 20: What You Need to Know
3M ago
Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) shares plunge on production setback
More AU:EVN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AU:EVN

Market NewsAustralian Stock Market Today – Thursday October 20: What You Need to Know
3M ago
Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) shares plunge on production setback
Market NewsEvolution Mining (ASX:EVN) shares plunge on production setback
3M ago
More AU:EVN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >