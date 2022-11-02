5 Best Principles for a Long-Term Investment Strategy

Investors come to the stock market to grow their money, but some lose it or fall short of the returns they seek. What makes the difference is the investment strategy you apply. You can bolster your fortunes by learning about the best principles for successful long-term investment.

The stock market is vast with plenty of opportunities, and choices for everyone. However, the options can be overwhelming and rapid price fluctuations can be unnerving for many investors. It takes more than having investment capital to succeed in the market. You also need to know how to navigate the market to achieve your financial targets.

If you’re investing for the long-term, you’ll want to pursue your financial goals with minimal distractions. The foundational principle for long-term investment success is being clear on your financial goals and risk tolerance. These principles can help you work toward constructing a winning long-term investment portfolio:

Align your investments with your financial goals and risk profile

Diversify your portfolio

Avoid market timing

Reinvest dividends to benefit from power compounding

Reassess your portfolio periodically

How Can You Align Your Investments with Your Financial Goals and Risk Profile?

People invest with a purpose, and different investors will have different financial plans and levels of risk tolerance. If you’re trying to move quickly, you may be tempted to duplicate another investor’s strategy if you think they have had a successful track record.

You may see some success from copying others’ investing strategy, but that would be more of a gamble than an investment. Instead, you should strive to build a portfolio that suits your personal financial objectives and aligns with your risk profile.

Ask yourself why you’re investing, how long you want to invest, and how much you want to have at the end of that period. The common reasons for long-term investing include accruing retirement savings, funding children’s education, and purchasing a house. Depending on your age, your investment timeline may be five, 10, 20, or 30 years.

Moreover, your financial goal and risk profile will determine what type of investment products you put into your portfolio. In investing, risk tolerance speaks to how much loss you can accept in your portfolio. If you’re the risk-averse type, you would be better off packing your portfolio with less-volatile stocks. TipRanks’ insights can assist in your due diligence when you’re looking for stocks that suit your long-term investment taste.

Diversify Your Portfolio

The wisdom goes that you don’t put all your eggs in one basket. In line with that thinking, you should have a diverse collection of stocks in your portfolio, as this helps to spread your risks.

To diversify, you may have a mix of domestic and international stocks in your portfolio. You may also want to have stocks that give you exposure to different industries or sectors. In tough economic times, some sectors tend to fare better than others. A diversified portfolio means that a setback in one group of stocks or select sectors doesn’t pull down the entire portfolio. You can also diversify across market capitalization, where you have options such as micro-cap, small-cap, and large-cap stocks.

Avoid Market Timing

The saying goes that time in the market beats timing the market. Time in the market means being there through the ups and downs, throughout your investment timeline. In timing the market, you’re trying to guess the best time to enter or exit an investment. As nobody can accurately predict the market, timing the market is very much a hit-and-miss investing strategy.

Instead of attempting to time the market, you would be better off practicing dollar-cost averaging investing. In this strategy, you invest a set amount of money at regular intervals such as weekly, monthly, or after a couple of months.

Dollar-cost averaging allows you to make continuous investments to expand your portfolio without paying attention to market fluctuations. A well-structured long-term portfolio will outlast market volatilities, which is why dollar-cost averaging is a beneficial strategy.

Reinvest Dividends to Benefit from Power Compounding

While most stocks don’t pay dividends, those that do are worth considering as part of a long-term portfolio strategy. Most of the companies that pay dividends distribute cash, though others issue extra shares as dividends to shareholders.

Investors have the option to withdraw their cash dividends to spend, or to reinvest the money in purchasing more shares. Reinvesting dividends is a smart strategy to expand your portfolio and maximize your returns. The reinvested dividend allows you to own more shares of a stock, which in turn means more dividend cash for you in the future. As a result, dividend reinvesting drives compound growth in your portfolio.

Companies that pay dividends have different distribution schedules. While some may pay monthly dividends, others may prefer quarterly or yearly distributions. Regardless of the distribution schedule, make a point of reinvesting the dividend cash.

When evaluating stocks for their dividends, pay attention to dividend yield and dividend payout ratio. The dividend yield measures the return you’re getting on every dollar invested in a stock. The payout ratio tells you what fraction of a company’s profit goes into funding its dividend program. Higher yields and moderate payout ratios are favored; TipRanks’ dividend stocks tool can help you identify the highest-yielding dividend stocks.

Reassess your Portfolio Periodically

While a long-term investment should be set and left to run its course, it still helps to go back and check your portfolio periodically. Life is unpredictable and your financial plans may change, raising the need to adjust your portfolio accordingly.

Events like marriage, having kids, and early retirement are some of those that could cause you to reassess and fine-tune your portfolio. The importance of a portfolio review is that it helps you to maintain a construction that aligns with your financial goal.

Also, when companies you’ve invested in merge, it can affect the diversity of your portfolio. As a result, there may be a need to reconstruct your portfolio following a corporate combination, to maintain the diversity you desire. If you’ve been heavily invested in domestic stocks, you may also adjust your portfolio to take advantage of arising international investment opportunities.

You may also see a need to adjust your portfolio as you approach the end of your investment timeline, especially for retirement portfolios. For example, you may want to shift your portfolio to less volatile stocks as you near retirement as a measure, to minimize risks to your investments.

Recap – What are the Best Principles for a Long-term Investment Strategy?

Finally, a disciplined approach will bring you success if you’re investing for the long-term. It begins with developing a clear investment plan that aligns with your financial objectives and risk profile.

Invest more to expand your portfolio over time if your budget allows and review your portfolio periodically, but avoid emotional reactions. Using TipRanks’ stock research tools and following the stocks analysts like most can give you the data you need to evaluate various stocks. Applying the principles for long-term investing can help you stay on track and achieve your financial goals with minimal struggle.

