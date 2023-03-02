Kroger Jumps on Strong Earnings Guidance

Shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) are higher today after it reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.99 with revenue of $34.82 billion. This beat EPS estimates of $0.91 but missed revenue by $70 million.

Looking forward, management expects adjusted EPS for Fiscal Year 2023 to be in the range of $4.45 to $4.60. For reference, analyst consensus was expecting $4.22 per share. In addition, adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to come in between $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $51.86 on KR stock, implying 16.41% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

