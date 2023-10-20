Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) Soars as Q3 Results Beat Estimates

Shares of freight transportation company Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) soared in pre-market trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.41 per share as compared to $1.27 in the same period last year which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.35 per share.

Revenues in the third quarter increased by 6.5% year-over-year to $2 billion, again surpassing consensus estimates of $1.89 billion.

Looking forward, management now expects FY23 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.10 to 2.20 per share as it expects truckload rates to stabilize at current levels in Q4. When it comes to less-than-truckload (LTL) revenues, excluding fuel surcharge, Knight-Swift has forecast these revenues to rise in the mid-teens in Q4.

Is KNX a Good Stock?

Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about KNX stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and two Holds and Sells each. The average KNX price target is $57 implying an upside potential of 24.2% at current levels.