Market News

KMX Fails to Max its Q3 Results, Stock Tanks

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) stock was on a downslide in pre-market trading on Thursday as the used car retailer’s Q3 results left investors disappointed.

KMX’s net revenues dropped by 23.7% year-over-year to $6.5 billion in the third quarter and fell short of analysts’ expectations by $680 million. CarMax’s net earnings also declined to $0.24 per diluted share in Q3 versus $1.63 in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $0.65 per share.

The company is also scaling back on its capex and now expects to incur capital expenditures of around $450 million versus its earlier estimate of $500 million in FY23. KMX has also paused its stock buyback program.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about KMX stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and seven Holds.

More News & Analysis on KMX

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasCarMax (NYSE:KMX) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
1d ago
KMX
Unusually active option classes on open December 20th
DB
QS
CarMax price target lowered to $55 from $67 at Wedbush
KMX
More KMX Latest News >

