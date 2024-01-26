Kearny Financial Furnishes Investor Presentation for Information

Kearny Financial (KRNY) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 25, 2024, the Company disclosed a slide presentation intended for future discussions with potential investors and existing shareholders. This presentation is provided as part of a current report but is not officially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission; rather, it is furnished for informational purposes.

For further insights into KRNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.