JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Intriguing Hire and Fire Drama

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Intriguing Hire and Fire Drama

Story Highlights

JPMorgan plans to add bankers who cater to small businesses. Meanwhile, the banking giant announced a reduction in its workforce in its mortgage business.

Chase announced on Wednesday that it plans to hire 500 bankers over the next two years. Chase is JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) U.S. consumer and commercial banking business. Through the hiring, the bank plans to strengthen its offerings for small businesses. However, soon after this hiring announcement, Reuters reported that the financial services giant had laid off hundreds of employees.

The bank eliminated positions in the Mortgage business. A Chase spokesperson told Reuters that the move is part of the company’s strategy to adjust its workforce according to business needs. 

Earlier, JPM’s CEO Jamie Dimon indicated that the banking giant would stick to its hiring plan in 2023 despite weakness in the Investment Banking division. Meanwhile, its CFO Jeremy Barnum hinted that the bank could see a modest increase in its headcount. However, Barnum added that there could be adjustments at times.

On the financial front, JPMorgan delivered net revenue of $35.6 billion, up 17% year-over-year in Q4. This growth reflects the 48% increase in net interest income (NII) on the back of higher interest rates. Meanwhile, its earnings of $3.57 per share improved sequentially and year-over-year despite higher provisions for credit losses. Also, it surpassed the Street’s projection of $3.08. 

Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy or Sell?

The modest increase in loans and higher interest rates will likely support the revenue and earnings of JPM in 2023. However, the weakness in the macro environment could drive provisions for credit losses higher and pressure earnings. 

JPM stock commands a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, reflecting 10 buy and five Hold recommendations. Moreover, the average price target of $155.47 implies 8.99% upside potential.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan reviewing oversight of traders, Reuters reports
The FlyJPMorgan reviewing oversight of traders, Reuters reports
10d ago
JPM
Stripe planning to go public in next year or make deal, The Information says
GS
JPM
Corporate Coalition Creates New Digital Wallet
V
BAC
More JPM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan reviewing oversight of traders, Reuters reports
The FlyJPMorgan reviewing oversight of traders, Reuters reports
10d ago
JPM
Stripe planning to go public in next year or make deal, The Information says
The FlyStripe planning to go public in next year or make deal, The Information says
14d ago
GS
JPM
Corporate Coalition Creates New Digital Wallet
Market NewsCorporate Coalition Creates New Digital Wallet
17d ago
V
BAC
More JPM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >