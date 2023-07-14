JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Up after Robust Q2 Results

Banking giant, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) gained in pre-market trading at the time of publishing on Friday after the bank reported adjusted earnings of $4.37 per share in the fiscal second quarter, beating consensus estimates of $3.97 per share.

The bank’s managed revenues in Q2 came in at $42.4 billion, up by 34% year-over-year and above Street estimates of $38.66 billion.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman, and CEO, commented on the financial results: “We reported another

quarter of strong results, generating a net income of $13.3 billion and an ROTCE [return on the capital employed] of 23% after excluding a net after-tax gain of $1.8 billion relating to the First Republic transaction, as well as discretionary after-tax investment securities losses of $0.7 billion.”

While JP Morgan’s all business lines saw strong growth in the second quarter, its investment banking fees were down by 6% year-over-year even as the Investment Banking division has gained market share year-to-date. The bank’s assets and wealth management division saw record long-term inflows of $61 billion.

Analysts are bullish about JPM stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys and four Holds.