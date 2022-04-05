ITT Boosts Valves Business With Habonim Acquisition

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

ITT Boosts Valves Business With Habonim Acquisition

Diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions, ITT (ITT) acquired Habonim, which designs and manufactures valves, valve automation, and actuation for gas distribution, biotech, and harsh application sectors, for $140 million.

Habonim’s differentiated business model enables it to commercialize a large part of its products via distribution while also maintaining relationships with end-users. The company also sells directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and integrators.

The all-cash transaction closed in the second quarter of 2022 and is estimated to be accretive to ITT’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin. Notably, the move bolsters ITT’s valves business to a ~$140 million platform.

Management Weighs In

Luca Savi, CEO and President of ITT, commented, “The acquisition provides ITT access to new, attractive niche markets, expands IP’s existing specialty valves portfolio, including through its cryogenic and hydrogen ball valves offerings for green energy applications, and builds on an already strong distribution network in North America.”

Ilan Gilboa, the CEO of Habonim, added, “Becoming part of ITT is a very important and exciting step for Habonim on our path to grow and expand our global leadership in the highly performing valves and automated-valves markets.”

Hedge Fund Activity

According to TipRanks data, Wall Street’s top hedge funds have increased holdings in ITT by 71,100 thousand shares in the last quarter, indicating a very positive hedge fund confidence signal in the stock based on activities of 3 hedge funds.

Valuation Speaks

Let us consider some key metrics for ITT and how it fares against the broader industry. The company’s EBITDA margin of 19.9% outperforms the industry median of 13.3%, implying that the company has a better-optimized cost structure.

Further, a return on total assets of 8.9% implies that ITT is more efficient at putting its assets to work than the broader industry, where the median figure is 5.1%.

Finally, the company has a net income per employee of $31,950, which compared to the industry median of $20,500, indicates ITT is better at utilizing its human capital versus its peers.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
High Tide Declines 3.1% on Acquisition Plans
Sanofi to List Drug Ingredients Business
Clovis Jumps 22.4% on Positive Data for Rubraca