tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
REV
All News
Market News

Is the Game Over for Revlon?

Story Highlights

Speculations surrounding Revlon come to an end as the company finally files for bankruptcy in the U.S.

In this article:
In this article:
REV

Cosmetics giant Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court of New York. The filing includes the company’s operations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Following the news, REV stock declined 9% in the pre-market trading session on Thursday.

The President and CEO of Revlon, Debra Perelman, said, “Consumer demand for our products remains strong – people love our brands, and we continue to have a healthy market position. But our challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand.”

“By addressing these complex legacy debt constraints, we expect to be able to simplify our capital structure and significantly reduce our debt, enabling us to unlock the full potential of our globally recognized brands,” she added.

Once the filing is approved, Revlon could get debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing of $575 million from its lenders for its daily operations.

Stock Rating

Based on a single Hold, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. REV’s average price target of $8.50 implies 277.8% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 85.6% over the past year.

Conclusion

Even though Revlon has filed for bankruptcy, it plans to run its international operations and work towards boosting growth while dealing with rising inflation and supply chain issues.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

This Insider Is Buying NLOK Stock When Others Are Not
NLOK
Haivision Reports Strong Q2-2022 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 7.6%
Why Did Acadia Pharmaceuticals Shares Gain 15%?
ACAD
NHTSA Data Puts a Negative Spotlight on Tesla’s Autopilot
TSLA
Spotify to Curb Hiring Pace by 25%; Street Sees 44% Upside
IAS
SPOT
Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX
Qualcomm Wins Appeal Against $1.05B Antitrust Fine in Europe
QCOM
In this article:
REV

Latest News Feed

This Insider Is Buying NLOK Stock When Others Are Not
NLOK
Haivision Reports Strong Q2-2022 Revenue Growth; Shares Down 7.6%
Why Did Acadia Pharmaceuticals Shares Gain 15%?
ACAD
NHTSA Data Puts a Negative Spotlight on Tesla’s Autopilot
TSLA
Spotify to Curb Hiring Pace by 25%; Street Sees 44% Upside
IAS
SPOT
Zendesk Jumped 5.6% on Wednesday; Here’s Why
ZEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
U
PHG
Gerber Goes Ga Ga for Bonds on Twitter
NDX
SPX
Qualcomm Wins Appeal Against $1.05B Antitrust Fine in Europe
QCOM