tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
TWTR
All News
Market News

Is Musk Withholding Financing for the Twitter Deal?

Story Highlights

Sources suggest that Musk is withholding talks to secure funds for the Twitter takeover. The billionaire is vexed with the entire real/fake bot issue and is mulling over the takeover.

In this article:
In this article:
TWTR

The Elon Musk-Twitter (TWTR) saga keeps looping back to the bot issue, and there is no end in sight. According to the Washington Post, the takeover deal is in “serious jeopardy” due to the fake/spam account verification.

The whole fiasco has lowered Musk’s intent to buy Twitter. If sources are to be believed, Musk has cooled off talks to secure debt financing for the $44 billion deal.

This could be followed by an ugly brawl between the two parties. On the one hand, Musk has signed off on a $1 billion breakup fee, and on the other, he can walk off from the deal citing authenticity issues. Musk may even negotiate a lower price to go through with the deal.

On Thursday, TWTR stock slipped over 4% during the extended trading session on the news.

All About Bots

After raising grave concerns about the authenticity of the bot numbers on the social media platform, the Twitter team handed over the required historical tweet data to Musk and his team to verify them.

However, sources claim that Musk and the team have not been able to substantiate the real bots on the platform. It must have been overwhelming to figure out the best possible way to gauge real and fake accounts on Twitter.

As per a WSJ report, Twitter management stated that it would be a difficult task for outsiders to judge the actual number of bot size because it involves using private user information including internet addresses, contact information, and geolocation data, which Twitter cannot share due to confidentiality issues.

Nonetheless, Twitter continues to claim that the number of bots on its platform is lower than 5% of monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs). Twitter claims to scan out over one million bot accounts daily from its site and also locks millions of suspected accounts a week if their authenticity cannot be verified.

Analysts Weigh In on the Deal

Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives slashed the price target on TWTR stock to $43 (10.8% upside potential) from $54 owing to the looming uncertainty of Musk buying Twitter at the agreed-upon price. Ives maintains a Hold rating on the stock and noted that both investors and the Street are “clearly highly skeptical of a deal happening at the current bid.”

According to Ives, there are three possibilities for the saga. 1) deal closes without issues at $54.20 (less than 5% chance in our opinion); 2) deal happens but at a renegotiated price in the $42-$45 range (60% chance); or 3) Musk looks to exit stage left and tries to pay $1 billion breakup fee, and the Twitter Board fights Musk in an elongated court battle (35% chance).

Similarly, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney cut the price target on TWTR to reflect the deal price of $54.20 (39.7% upside potential) from $60 while maintaining a Hold rating.

“We view it likely that the Musk-TWTR deal will close on terms reasonably close to Musk’s formal offer,” Mahaney noted.

The analyst has also reduced the revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) estimates for FY22 and FY23 of brand advertising companies, including Twitter, owing to the “softening macro environment (Inflationary Pressures, Supply Chain Challenges, and Economic Downturns).”

With 23 unanimous Holds, TWTR stock has a Hold consensus rating. The average Twitter price forecast of $50.73 implies 30.8% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 9.1% so far this year.

Parting Thoughts

Whichever way the deal swings, it is surely affecting Twitter’s stock price for the worse. Add to that the current weakening in advertising spending and reduced discretionary income, which are posing an even greater threat to the stock’s trajectory.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Bank of England warns of more pressure ahead
News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted
Blackstone Strengthens Its ESG Portfolio
BX
Now, Microsoft & Amazon Come Under UK Regulator’s Lens
AMZN
MSFT
Why Are Shares of 89bio Trending 10% Higher?
ETNB
Rivian Lifts Investors’ Hope; Stock Soars 10%
RIVN
In this article:
TWTR

Latest News Feed

Amazon’s Newark Air Cargo Expansion Plan Fails to Takeoff
AMZN
Twitter Trims Its HR Team Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts
TWTR
Bank of England warns of more pressure ahead
News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted
Blackstone Strengthens Its ESG Portfolio
BX
Now, Microsoft & Amazon Come Under UK Regulator’s Lens
AMZN
MSFT
Why Are Shares of 89bio Trending 10% Higher?
ETNB
Rivian Lifts Investors’ Hope; Stock Soars 10%
RIVN