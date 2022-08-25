tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event

Story Highlights

Apple has set its official date for a launch event. The much-awaited launch of the iPhone 14 might happen at the event.

The wait for new iPhones may soon come to an end. On August 24, Apple (AAPL) sent out invites to select journalists for its Far Out press event that will be held on September 7 at its campus in Cupertino, CA. The event will be streamed on the company’s website.

Though the invites did not reveal much information about the event, except the date and time, it is largely expected that four variations of the iPhone 14 will be released that day. New models of the Apple Watch and AirPods may also be launched at the event.

Going by Apple’s launch history, the Far Out event is being held earlier than usual, since iPhone launch events are typically held around the second week of September. Also, Apple has been working on new models of its iPad and Mac, but they are unlikely to be released before October.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Now?

On TipRanks, AAPL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, which is supported by 23 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. Apple’s average price prediction points to an average price target of $183.07, indicating a 9.28% upside from current price levels.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AAPL

META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
41m ago
AAPL
META
Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
DIS
WBD
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Aims to Balance Production Between China and India
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

META, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, MSFT, AAPL: Here’s What’s Happening Behind the Metaverse Scenes
41m ago
AAPL
META
Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
Stock Analysis & IdeasTop 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot
2h ago
DIS
WBD
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Aims to Balance Production Between China and India
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Aims to Balance Production Between China and India
1d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
GameStop (NYSE:GME) Recruits Its Workers into the Meme Stock Club
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
MCD
Farfetch Enters Rival’s Territory; Here’s What It Did
FTCH
Cathie Wood Adds Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Sells Nvidia
ZM
ARKK
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Soars Despite Mixed Q2 Results
SNOW
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Jumps on Amazon Distribution Partnership
AMZN
PTON
More Market News >