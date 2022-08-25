iPhone 14 Expected to Be Unveiled on September 7 at Apple’s Far Out Event

The wait for new iPhones may soon come to an end. On August 24, Apple (AAPL) sent out invites to select journalists for its Far Out press event that will be held on September 7 at its campus in Cupertino, CA. The event will be streamed on the company’s website.

Though the invites did not reveal much information about the event, except the date and time, it is largely expected that four variations of the iPhone 14 will be released that day. New models of the Apple Watch and AirPods may also be launched at the event.

Going by Apple’s launch history, the Far Out event is being held earlier than usual, since iPhone launch events are typically held around the second week of September. Also, Apple has been working on new models of its iPad and Mac, but they are unlikely to be released before October.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Now?

On TipRanks, AAPL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, which is supported by 23 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. Apple’s average price prediction points to an average price target of $183.07, indicating a 9.28% upside from current price levels.

Read full Disclosure