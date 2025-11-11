Investors Yawn at McDonald’s (MCD) Pricing Power Comeback

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Investors Yawn at McDonald’s (MCD) Pricing Power Comeback

Story Highlights

McDonald’s is growing global comparable sales again without giving up margins, which is a good sign for the next few quarters and suggests the company may be getting back to a more solid growth trajectory.

Investors Yawn at McDonald’s (MCD) Pricing Power Comeback

The fast-food chain giant, McDonald’s (MCD), had been navigating a backdrop of consumer pressure and rising price sensitivity since last year—particularly in the U.S. However, throughout 2025, the company has gradually demonstrated that its pricing power remains intact, with global comparable sales steadily returning to the 3–4% range. The most recent Q3 results reinforced that trend, which helped drive a positive reaction in the stock, although year-to-date performance remains relatively muted. The stock has endured range-bound trade between $280 and $325 all year.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

As a result, the market has shifted back to applying a quality premium to McDonald’s, rather than valuing it like a cyclical name. And while long-term valuation models suggest the stock looks fully priced, or even a bit optimistic, it’s important to recognize what the market is actually paying for: McDonald’s is effectively a global royalty machine, supported by scale in culture, real estate, and brand—and not just a burger chain.

While the stock commands a premium, it is not unjustifiably expensive. I’m maintaining a Neutral stance here, mainly because the path to further upside depends on the company sustaining healthy comp sales over time and executing consistently in line with (or above) its long-term strategic targets. Without that continued momentum, the risk-reward skews more towards on-trend continuity rather than meaningful outperformance.

Q3 Proved McDonald’s Still Has Pricing Power

The most crucial metric that dictates whether the McDonald’s investment thesis progresses or stalls is comparable sales growth. This figure illustrates the sales performance in existing restaurants compared to the same period last year, excluding newly opened or recently closed stores. In other words, it’s the cleanest indicator of actual demand, brand relevance, pricing power, and traffic health.

As shown in the chart below, McDonald’s global comp sales had been trending downward through late 2023 and into early 2025, eventually reaching -1% YoY in the March quarter—coinciding with shares dipping below $290. However, the narrative shifted in the June quarter (Q2 2025), when comparable sales re-accelerated to 3.8%, signaling that the company still retained meaningful pricing power and consumer relevance.

In Q3, comp sales came in slightly lower at 3.6% YoY. Even so, the market response was positive because the comparison was to expectations, not to the prior quarter. And with the Street looking for 3.5%, McDonald’s delivered a modest beat.

More importantly, the quarter carried a more constructive tone of implicit guidance. Management emphasized that Q3 reflected sustainable growth in a challenging environment, suggesting that the improvement wasn’t a one-off event. In addition, systemwide sales (a broader measure that captures demand, unit expansion, and franchise royalties) grew 6% YoY in constant currency, reinforcing that growth was structural, not just driven by pricing. Operating income increased 5% YoY, without margin compression, even in the face of labor and commodity cost inflation.

If comp growth had depended heavily on discounting, margins would have weakened. The fact that margins held confirms that demand was healthy and pricing power remains intact.

What the Current Valuation Is Pricing In

If Q3 signaled to the market that McDonald’s still enjoys healthy price elasticity and solid operational efficiency, the question now becomes where the stock can go from here over the long term.

According to McDonald’s own long-term strategic guidance, the company aims to grow net new units by around 4–5% annually, sustain comparable sales growth in the 3–4% range over time, gradually expand operating margins, increase capital expenditures by roughly $300 to $500 million per year until 2027, and maintain free cash flow conversion near 90% of net income.

When we model these assumptions within a discounted cash flow framework, the valuation appears quite optimistic. Under a scenario aligned directly with the company’s long-term plan—i.e., ~7% structural revenue growth per year over the next five years—McDonald’s still benefits from its highly franchised (95% of restaurants) and asset-light structure, which supports operating margins above 45% and a powerful cash conversion.

On one hand, the planned step-up in CapEx is designed to accelerate system expansion, rather than defend margins. And significantly, it does not impair the company’s ability to continue repurchasing shares and paying dividends, which remains central to the McDonald’s shareholder return profile.

However, applying a defensive terminal growth rate of 2.7%, discounting cash flows at a 7.25% WACC, and adjusting for approximately $47 billion in net debt results in an equity value of roughly $159 billion, or about $216 per share. Compared to the current share price near $300, that implies an approximate 28% downside from today’s levels.

Upside Requires Acceleration

It’s essential to note that, although McDonald’s shares are trading at what appear to be “expensive” multiples, this does not necessarily mean the stock is overvalued. McDonald’s is a rare business in the consumer space: it delivers high recurrence of demand, extremely low earnings volatility, and operates under an asset-light franchising model that converts profit into free cash flow with remarkable consistency. Free global publicity every time the U.S. President takes the spotlight also boosts MCD’s intangibles—strengthening brand recognition, customer loyalty, and overall cultural visibility.

Additionally, the company has nearly five decades of uninterrupted dividend growth, further reinforcing the predictability and durability of its cash return profile.

In this context, paying a premium for stability makes sense. The issue isn’t whether McDonald’s deserves a quality multiple—it clearly does—but whether there is meaningful upside beyond that. In my view, to justify a share price around $300, the underlying scenario would need to include sustained comparable sales growth above 4% and operating margins holding above 46% with continued incremental expansion. The recent results suggest that this level of performance is possible in the coming quarters, which explains why the market has been comfortable assigning a higher valuation.

However, from a practical perspective, I struggle to see a sufficiently compelling upside case that would allow McDonald’s to outperform the broader market from current levels, even when factoring in a dividend yield of 2.28% as an added tailwind.

Is McDonald’s a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

There are currently more Wall Street analysts on the fence than bullish when it comes to McDonald’s. Among the 24 analysts who have issued ratings over the past three months, 11 recommend Buy, while 13 rate the stock as Hold. The average price target is $323.79, implying a potential upside of about 8.25% from the latest share price.

See more MCD analyst ratings

A Strong McDonald’s Story with Not Much Room to Run

McDonald’s delivered a solid Q3, with comp sales coming in above expectations and margins holding firm. This suggests that the recent growth is being driven by pricing power rather than discounting, which supports a more constructive outlook heading into Q4. The quarter was a pleasant upside surprise and justified the short-term positive reaction in the stock.

That said, I wouldn’t argue that McDonald’s is “overpriced,” but rather fully priced to execute on its strategic plan with very little room for error. The premium makes sense given the company’s predictable, stable, and cash-generating profile. However, for the stock to offer meaningful upside from current levels, I believe we would need to see a more pronounced acceleration in comparable sales and incremental expansion in operating margins. Given that, I maintain a Hold rating on MCD for now.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement