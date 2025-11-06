McDonald’s Reports Strong Q3 2025 Sales Growth

McDonald’s Corporation ( (MCD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information McDonald’s Corporation presented to its investors.

McDonald’s Corporation is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer, operating over 44,000 locations in more than 100 countries, with a significant portion of its restaurants owned and operated by independent local business owners.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, McDonald’s Corporation announced a 3.6% increase in global comparable sales, with broad-based growth across all segments. The company also reported that its global Systemwide sales surpassed $36 billion for the quarter, marking an 8% increase from the previous year.

Key financial metrics from the report highlighted a 3% increase in consolidated revenues, reaching $7.08 billion, and a 5% rise in operating income. The U.S. market saw a 2.4% growth in comparable sales, while international markets experienced even stronger growth, with the International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets increasing by 4.3% and 4.7%, respectively. Despite restructuring charges, diluted earnings per share rose by 2% to $3.18.

The company’s strategic focus on delivering value, affordability, and menu innovation has been instrumental in driving customer engagement and sales growth. McDonald’s continues to leverage its loyalty programs, contributing significantly to its Systemwide sales.

Looking ahead, McDonald’s management remains optimistic about sustaining growth through its strategic initiatives, despite the challenging economic environment. The company is committed to enhancing customer experience and expanding its market presence globally.

