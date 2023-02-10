Investors’ Wild HPCO Ride Continues

Shares of hemp and herb products provider Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) are continuing their wild gyrations and are down nearly 60% at the market open today already.

For context, HPCO shares had risen from $0.75 on February 8 to $4.4 yesterday. So, what gives?

The earlier price surge had come after HPCO teamed up with Snoop Dogg for the development of a product line of consumer-packaged goods. Today, though, the fortunes of HPCO shares have changed after the company announced an upsized underwritten public offering of 4.2 million shares at $1.50 apiece.

HPCO expects $6.3 million in gross proceeds from the offering and has also given underwriters a 45-day option to acquire 630,000 additional shares. The offer is anticipated to close on February 14.

Even after today’s decline, HPCO shares are still up a whopping 135.2% year-to-date.

