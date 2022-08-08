tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsDKNG NewsInvestors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections
Market News

Investors Cheer for DraftKings’ Upbeat Q2 Show, Increased Projections

Story Highlights

DraftKings’ impressive performance in the second quarter and upwardly revised projections for 2022 seem to have boosted investors’ confidence in the stock.

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), a $15.1-billion sports entertainment and gaming company, grew 9.8% to close at $17.96 on Friday after it posted upbeat second-quarter results and increased guidance for 2022.

DraftKings’ losses in the quarter were 49.3% narrower than the consensus estimate, and its sales exceeded the Street’s estimate by 6.3%.

A Snapshot of DraftKings’ Q2 Results

In the quarter, the company reported a loss per share of $0.38 per share, compared with the consensus estimate of $0.75 per share. Its adjusted loss stood at $0.29 per share in the second quarter of 2022 and $0.26 per share in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues were $466.2 million, up from the consensus estimate of $438.6 million. Also, the top line increased 56.6% year-over-year, driven by a 68.3% increase in revenues of the B2C segment. However, sales of the B2B segment declined 58.2% year-over-year.

It is worth mentioning that average monthly unique payers (MUPs) increased 36.4% year-over-year, while average revenue per MUP advanced 28.8% in the second quarter.

The increase in revenues was more than offset by higher costs and expenses. Costs of revenues in the second quarter grew 67.2% and operating expenses advanced 7% year-over-year.

Loss from operations in the quarter amounted to $308.9 million from $321.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were ($118.1) million versus ($95.3) million in the second quarter of 2021.

In addition to losses in the quarter, the company’s cash positions weakened, compared with the 2021-end. Cash and cash equivalents at $1,514.4 million were down 29.7% from the 2021-end. This included the impact of net cash flow of ($529.3) million from operating activities, $14.5 million spent on capital expenditure, $96.5 million cash paid for acquisitions, and $17.5 million used for purchasing treasury stocks.

DraftKings’ Projections for 2022 Are Impressive

For 2022, DraftKings forecasts revenues to be within the $2.08-$2.18 billion range, higher than the $2.055-$2.175 billion estimated earlier. The revised expectation reflects a 60% to 68% rise from the previous year.

Also, the company forecasts adjusted EBITDA to be within the ($765)-($835) million range versus the ($810)-($910) million range stated previously.

DraftKings’ Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Jason Robins, said, “Due to our ongoing investments in core online gaming technologies, we are in a strong position from a competitive perspective as we approach the beginning of the NFL season. We remain well capitalized, ready to enter new markets as they become live, and confident in our ability to compete and win with customers.”

Website Traffic Hinted at DraftKings’ Top-Line Strength

According to TipRanks, total visits to DraftKings’ website are forecast to have increased by 47.7% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. The uptick in the traffic mirrors the company’s top-line prospects. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Is DraftKings a Buy or Sell?

DraftKings could be a good investment option for long-term investors. On TipRanks, the company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and five Holds.

The company’s top-line prospects are solid, evident from its upbeat second-quarter performance and increased sales projections for 2022. Also, effective management of its costs and expenses would help improve the cmpany’s performance in the quarters ahead.

DKNG’s average price forecast of $25.81 suggests 43.71% upside potential from the current level. Considering the upside potential, long-term investors could use the current low prices to gain exposure to DKNG stock, which has lost 35.3% year-to-date.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DKNG

Press ReleasesDraftKings Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $466 million; Second Quarter B2C Revenue Increases 68% YOY; Revenue Exceeds Midpoint of Guidance by More Than $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA Outperforms Midpoint of Guidance by Almost 40%
3d ago
DKNG
Why Are DraftKings Shares Trending Higher?
DKNG
DraftKings to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results August 5
DKNG
More DKNG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DKNG

Press ReleasesDraftKings Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $466 million; Second Quarter B2C Revenue Increases 68% YOY; Revenue Exceeds Midpoint of Guidance by More Than $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA Outperforms Midpoint of Guidance by Almost 40%
3d ago
DKNG
Market NewsWhy Are DraftKings Shares Trending Higher?
5d ago
DKNG
Press ReleasesDraftKings to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results August 5
24d ago
DKNG
More DKNG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 08: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
PLAG
Musk Notoriously Challenges Twitter CEO on Twitter
TWTR
‘James Bond’ firm Qinetiq buys U.S. cyber group in £483 million deal
Lemonade Stock: Website Traffic Portends a Juicy Quarter
LMND
Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 05: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Glencore earnings are riding high on coal prices with rewards for shareholders
Why Are Expedia Shares Trending Higher?
EXPE
More Market News >