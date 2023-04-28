Investors Bolt after Cloudflare’s Tepid Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Investors Bolt after Cloudflare’s Tepid Outlook

Earnings reports mean big things for stocks. So too do outlooks. Just ask Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), which saw a fifth of its market cap evaporate in just one day’s trading thanks to an outlook that scared investors.

Cloudflare offered a poor outlook not just for the next quarter but for the entire year as well. Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 is expected between $305 million and $306 million. Analysts, however, were looking for $320 million, which is a pretty substantial difference. The outlook only got worse for the full year, as Cloudflare targeted revenue between $1.28 billion and $1.284 billion. That’s down substantially from what Cloudflare forecast just weeks ago at $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion.

The problem, as noted by Thomas Seifert, Cloudflare’s CFO, is the sales cycle. It’s taking businesses longer to place orders and to renew previous orders. That is likely to continue being a problem for the rest of the year. That was an assessment echoed by Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who noted that macro conditions only got worse for Cloudflare and that businesses were increasingly delaying deals to perform more analysis on the deals in question. Delays in collection also hurt, as did slower expansion.

Analysts are somewhat split about Cloudflare’s future. Cloudflare stock is currently regarded as a Moderate Buy, thanks to 10 Buy ratings, 11 Holds, and two Sells. With an average price target of $57.48, Cloudflare stock offers 22.17% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NET

Here’s Why Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Fell 25% Despite Upbeat Q1 Earnings
Market NewsHere’s Why Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Fell 25% Despite Upbeat Q1 Earnings
14h ago
NET
Cloudflare options imply 10.1% move in share price post-earnings
NET
Cloudflare put volume heavy and directionally bearish
NET
More NET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NET

Here’s Why Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Fell 25% Despite Upbeat Q1 Earnings
Market NewsHere’s Why Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Fell 25% Despite Upbeat Q1 Earnings
14h ago
NET
Cloudflare options imply 10.1% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyCloudflare options imply 10.1% move in share price post-earnings
1d ago
NET
Cloudflare put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCloudflare put volume heavy and directionally bearish
8d ago
NET
More NET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >