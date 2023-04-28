Here’s Why Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Fell 25% Despite Upbeat Q1 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Fell 25% Despite Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Story Highlights

Cloudflare delivered strong first-quarter results, with both earnings and revenue registering year-over-year growth. Nevertheless, the company’s revenue outlook missed the Street’s expectations.

Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) plunged about 25% in after-hours trading yesterday despite the company’s strong first-quarter results. The stock declined as the content delivery network services provider failed to impress investors with its guidance.

Adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share surpassed analysts’ expectations of $0.03 and increased from $0.01 per share in last year’s quarter. Meanwhile, revenues climbed 37% to $290.2 million but marginally missed the consensus estimate of $290.8 million.

The growth in revenues was driven by the addition of 140 large customers during the quarter, taking the total to 2,156. Moreover, new pipeline growth remained strong in the reported quarter.

In terms of other metrics, the company witnessed an operating cash flow of $36.4 million and a free cash flow of $13.9 million in the first quarter. Both compared favorably with the prior-year quarter, when Cloudflare reported negative balances.

Dull Outlook

Looking forward, management now expects revenue for the second quarter to be in the range of $305 million to $306 million, while the consensus estimate is $320 million. EPS is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.08.

In addition, the company lowered its outlook for the full year 2023. Currently, management expects total revenue to be around $1.28 billion, compared with the prior outlook of $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Analysts estimate the company will post $1.34 billion in revenue. Further, EPS is anticipated to be between $0.34 and $0.35.

Cloudflare CFO Thomas Seifert said, “Increasing macroeconomic uncertainty over the course of the first quarter resulted in a material lengthening of sales cycles and a significant backend-weighting of linearity.”

Moreover, Seifert expects these headwinds to persist until the end of this year, negating the advantages of its renewed pipeline development and consistently high win and renewal rates.

Is NET a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about NET stock and have a Moderate Buy consensus rating, which is based on 10 Buys, 10 Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $66.24 implies 11.2% upside potential. The stock has gained 38.5% so far in 2023.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NET

Cloudflare put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCloudflare put volume heavy and directionally bearish
8d ago
NET
Cloudflare resumed with an Outperform at William Blair
NET
Loop Capital cautious on 2023 outlook for Cloudflare
NET
More NET Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NET

Cloudflare put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyCloudflare put volume heavy and directionally bearish
8d ago
NET
Cloudflare resumed with an Outperform at William Blair
The FlyCloudflare resumed with an Outperform at William Blair
9d ago
NET
Loop Capital cautious on 2023 outlook for Cloudflare
The FlyLoop Capital cautious on 2023 outlook for Cloudflare
10d ago
NET
More NET Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >