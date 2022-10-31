Instil Bio Pauses Clinical Trial Enrollments

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) have jumped off a cliff in the pre-market session today after the company hit the pause button on enrollments in clinical trials for ITIL-168 and ITIL-306, “pending the outcome of manufacturing analysis and implementation of corrective actions.”

The company has paused the enrollments voluntarily due to a decrease in the successful manufacture of ITIL-168 and no regulatory agencies have intimated it of a clinical hold on trials.

Further, Instil plans to provide an update on the manufacturing analysis by early Q1 2023. shares are now down ~71% year-to-date.

