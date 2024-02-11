Inspire Medical’s New Regulation Risk – A Cause for Worry?

Inspire Medical (INSP) has disclosed a new risk, in the Regulation category.

Inspire Medical faces the risk that the FDA may change its current enforcement discretion regarding medical software products, potentially classifying SleepSync™ and similar applications as medical devices subject to stringent regulations. Should this reclassification occur, Inspire Medical would be compelled to navigate a complex approval process, possibly halting marketing efforts or conducting product recalls, which could result in substantial costs and operational disruptions. These regulatory challenges may also impede the company’s ability to promptly update and improve their software, affecting quality oversight and product surveillance integration, and ultimately harming Inspire Medical’s business reputation and financial stability.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on INSP stock based on 10 Buys and 4 Holds.

To learn more about Inspire Medical’s risk factors, click here.