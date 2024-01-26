InFinT Acquisition Corp. Risks NYSE Delisting Over Shareholder Shortfall

InFinT Acquisition Corp. Class A (IFIN) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

INFINT Acquisition Corporation was notified by the NYSE that it does not comply with the 300 public shareholder requirement. The Company has 45 days to submit a plan to regain compliance within 18 months. If the NYSE accepts the plan, the Company’s shares will remain listed during the period as they work towards fulfilling the requirement, anticipating that a future business combination will increase shareholder numbers.

For further insights into IFIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.