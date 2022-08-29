tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Story Highlights

The latest court ruling will force 3M to continue facing lawsuits in the federal courts in the United States. The huge pile of earplugs lawsuits indicates that MMM is exposed to the threat of facing a significant financial liability ahead.

3M (NYSE:MMM), an American multinational conglomerate, recently faced a huge setback in the ongoing lawsuits over the company’s Combat Arms Earplug Version 2 products. According to the latest ruling by a United States Bankruptcy Court judge, Jeffrey Graham, in the Southern District of Indiana, Aearo Technologies’ request for imposing a preliminary injunction on the huge pile of combat earplugs lawsuits against its parent company, 3M, has been denied.

The judge took the decision due to a lack of evidence that could substantiate the proposition that Aearo’s bankruptcy reorganization plan will be compromised if the lawsuits against 3M were conducted. The ruling will result in 3M having to deal with more than 230,000 lawsuits over selling faulty military earplugs.

Commenting on the court’s decision, the company said, “We are disappointed in the court’s ruling today and will be filing an appeal. Further litigation in the MDL court benefits no one,” Bloomberg stated in a report.   

It is worth noting here that 3M subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC filed for bankruptcy protection in Indiana on July 26 over the combat earplugs lawsuits. Moving on, Aearo has put $1 billion in trust to settle the lawsuits and agreed to indemnify its parent company for all liabilities related to the earplugs.

As a result of the latest court ruling, 3M will have to continue defending itself in the federal court, which costs the company nearly $3.8 million a week, a Wall Street Journal stated.

Is 3M Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

3M stock seems to have lost its appeal as a potential investment. According to TipRanks, MMM stock has a Moderate Sell rating based on eight Holds and four Sells. 3M’s average price target of $138.33 signals that the stock may surge nearly 7.1% from current levels.

On the contrary, financial bloggers on TipRanks are 89% Bullish on 3M, compared to the sector average of 67%. Further, retail investors seem to be positive about 3M stock, as they have increased their holdings in MMM stock by 1.4% in the last 30 days.

Final Thoughts

Following the unfavorable court ruling on August 26, MMM stock saw its biggest one-day rout of 9.5% since April 2019. The avalanche of lawsuits indicates that the company is exposed to the threat of facing a huge financial liability. The lawsuits currently make up about 30% of all pending cases in the federal courts in the United States, per a Reuters report. According to the report, 3M has seen defeat in 10 of the 16 earplug cases that have gone under trial so far. It has paid nearly $265 million in total to 13 plaintiffs.

Read full Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MMM

Neogen Shareholders Approve All Proposals Required for Combination with 3M’s Food Safety Business
Press ReleasesNeogen Shareholders Approve All Proposals Required for Combination with 3M’s Food Safety Business
12d ago
MMM
NEOG
3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
MMM
These Blue-Chip Stocks Seem Attractive at Current Levels
MMM
ABBV
More MMM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MMM

Press ReleasesNeogen Shareholders Approve All Proposals Required for Combination with 3M’s Food Safety Business
12d ago
MMM
NEOG
Press Releases3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
17d ago
MMM
These Blue-Chip Stocks Seem Attractive at Current Levels
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Blue-Chip Stocks Seem Attractive at Current Levels
27d ago
MMM
ABBV
More MMM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >