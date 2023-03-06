Ikena Gains on Fast Track Tag for IK-175

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Ikena Gains on Fast Track Tag for IK-175

Shares of targeted oncology company Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) are in the green today after its novel aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) antagonist product candidate IK-175 received a fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Importantly, the drug is the second candidate from Ikena to bag this designation. The drug is currently being developed as a monotherapy as well as in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors (urothelial carcinoma).

Shares of the company have already gained nearly 97.7% over the past three months and the consensus rating on the Street remains a Moderate Buy for IKNA at present.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on IKNA

Ikena Oncology to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Press ReleasesIkena Oncology to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
6d ago
IKNA
iKena Oncology Chair Ron Renaud to step down, Owen Hughes to replace
IKNA
Ikena Oncology Appoints Owen Hughes as Board Chair
IKNA
More IKNA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IKNA

Ikena Oncology to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Press ReleasesIkena Oncology to Participate in Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
6d ago
IKNA
iKena Oncology Chair Ron Renaud to step down, Owen Hughes to replace
The FlyiKena Oncology Chair Ron Renaud to step down, Owen Hughes to replace
3M ago
IKNA
Ikena Oncology Appoints Owen Hughes as Board Chair
Press ReleasesIkena Oncology Appoints Owen Hughes as Board Chair
3M ago
IKNA
More IKNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >