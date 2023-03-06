Ikena Gains on Fast Track Tag for IK-175

Shares of targeted oncology company Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) are in the green today after its novel aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR) antagonist product candidate IK-175 received a fast-track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Importantly, the drug is the second candidate from Ikena to bag this designation. The drug is currently being developed as a monotherapy as well as in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors (urothelial carcinoma).

Shares of the company have already gained nearly 97.7% over the past three months and the consensus rating on the Street remains a Moderate Buy for IKNA at present.

