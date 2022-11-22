tiprankstipranks
Market News

Iger’s Plans Giving Hope to Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Story Highlights

Robert A. Iger’s first move after taking back the leadership role at Disney is to restructure the loss-making Media and Entertainment Distribution business.

On his first day back as CEO at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Robert A. Iger disclosed plans to shake up the Media and Entertainment Distribution unit to make it more efficient and improve the cost structure.

Interestingly, Iger’s restructuring plans involved the departure of the company’s head of media and entertainment, Kareem Daniel. Further, the company may have some layoffs in the pipeline as Iger plans to rationalize costs for Disney’s loss-making unit.

The newly appointed CEO has assigned some of the top executives, including Dana Walden, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, and CFO Christine McCarthy, the task of making restructuring plans.

Is Disney Stock a Good Buy?

DIS stock is down about 38% year-to-date. However, the stock gained more than 6% on Iger’s comeback yesterday.

Also, several analysts maintained a bullish stance on Disney. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall said that the departure of CEO Bob Chapek was not as surprising as the return of Iger. He is of the opinion that Iger has the capability to make bold changes in the company and improve the content aspects of Disney.

Jason Bazinet of Citigroup believes that Iger can help streamline the media unit and move it toward profitability.

On TipRanks, Disney stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buy and three Hold recommendations. The average DIS stock price target of $125.50 implies upside potential of 28.61%.

More News & Analysis on DIS

With Bob Iger at the Helm, Disney Stock Looks More Attractive, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & IdeasWith Bob Iger at the Helm, Disney Stock Looks More Attractive, Says Morgan Stanley
20h ago
DIS
Disney Shocker: Bob Iger’s Back, Netflix Buyout Chatter Persists
DIS
NFLX
Iger returning ‘unalloyed positive’ for Disney shares, says Citi
DIS
More DIS Latest News >
