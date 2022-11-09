tiprankstipranks
Market News

Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) Streaming Business Adds to Investors’ Woes

Story Highlights

Disney’s streaming losses have been hurting the bottom line to some extent, but the company expects a turnaround in the next year.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has witnessed hefty losses in its streaming business, Disney+, which pulled down overall earnings for the fourth quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022. The bottom line figures missed analysts’ estimates by a wide margin. DIS stock plunged more than 7% in Wednesday’s early trade and is down 36% so far this year.

The segment reported an operating loss of $1.47 billion for the quarter, up considerably from $630 million in the prior-year quarter. Elevated programming and production costs, along with increased marketing and technology costs, led to the upside.

Nevertheless, the company saw some respite in the form of higher subscriber revenues as Disney+ paid subscribers grew 39% to 164.2 million.

Disney is of the opinion that losses in the streaming business have reached a “peak,” following which they are likely to start falling. The company forecasts this on the basis of its three-step plan, which includes the introduction of the Disney+ ad tier in the next month, a cut in marketing expenses, and streamlining of content and distribution approach.

What is the Good Price for Disney Stock?

The average Disney stock price target of $144.33 implies upside potential of 44.47%. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and three Holds.

Disclosure

