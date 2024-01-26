IBM Q4 Earnings Insights Revealed by Executives

International Business Machines (IBM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K details the prepared remarks from IBM’s Chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna, and CFO, Jim Kavanaugh, for their Q4 2023 earnings presentation on January 24, 2024. The associated presentation slides and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are provided in Exhibit 99.2. This information, furnished to the Commission, is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

For further insights into IBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.