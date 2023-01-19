IBM Notches Up as a Bear Changes Its Mind

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

IBM Notches Up as a Bear Changes Its Mind

MoffettNathanson analyst Lisa Ellis had the computing giant IBM (NYSE:IBM) in her bad books for years. I say “had” here because that recently changed, and it was enough to give Big Blue a notch up.

In a move that reversed several years of bearishness, Ellis turned her rating on IBM from “underperform” to “market perform.” This reflects her belief that IBM’s ability to generate solid revenue streams should be ready to go. The biggest reason for this turnaround came from an industry outlook on demand for IT services. Increasing demand from the cloud services sector for necessary hardware, and rising demand for digital services in general, would help fuel the ongoing rise of IBM.

In fact, Ellis believes that we’re in the middle of a rise in corporate IT consumption that will prove a “once-in-a-generation” affair. Not that it’s all sunshine and flowers for IBM to come, though; IBM itself expects serious potential problems out of quantum computing. It believes that such technology will prove a death knell for data encryption. Moreover, IBM faces internal strife as well; investors are suing several IBM executives over the use of mainframe sales to cover up losses elsewhere connected to new and “trendier” projects.

Most analysts are in a wait-and-see pattern when it comes to IBM stock with a Hold rating. With an average price target of $142.14, IBM stock offers a 1.1% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on IBM

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
1d ago
MS
GPS
IBM downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley amid shift away from defense
IBM
IBM downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
IBM
More IBM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on IBM

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
1d ago
MS
GPS
IBM downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley amid shift away from defense
The FlyIBM downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley amid shift away from defense
1d ago
IBM
IBM downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyIBM downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
2d ago
IBM
More IBM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >