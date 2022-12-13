IBM (NYSE:IBM) Partners with Japan’s Rapidus to Build Advanced Chips

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

IBM (NYSE:IBM) Partners with Japan’s Rapidus to Build Advanced Chips

Story Highlights

IBM has inked a partnership agreement with Japan’s newly formed chip maker Rapidus Corp. to develop advanced semiconductor technology and revive Japan’s chip industry.

Tech giant IBM (NYSE:IBM) has partnered with Rapidus Corporation to make advanced chips, with the aim to start mass production in the second half of the decade. Rapidus is a newly formed chip foundry backed by the Japanese government. The deal comes at a time when the U.S. has restricted the export of advanced semiconductor technology to China and has urged its allies, including Japan, to do the same.

As part of this strategic partnership, IBM and Rapidus will further develop IBM’s 2 nanometer (nm) node technology. IBM’s 2 nm chip technology, first unveiled in May 2021, is expected to achieve 45% better performance or 75% more energy efficiency than 7 nm chips. Rapidus scientists and engineers will collaborate with IBM Japan and IBM researchers at the Albany NanoTech Complex in New York, one of the world’s most leading semiconductor research facilities.

Last month, the Japanese government announced an initial investment of 70 billion yen (about $500 million) in Rapidus, a semiconductor venture led by a consortium of eight companies, including Sony Group (SONY) and Toyota Motor (TM). The venture is expected to help Japan revive its semiconductor industry. Moreover, the growing tensions between the U.S. and China and the COVID-led supply chain disruptions have reinforced the need to reduce the reliance on China for semiconductors.

Darío Gil, IBM’s senior vice president and director of research, said, “This collaboration is critical to ensure a geographically balanced global supply chain of advanced semiconductors, built through a vibrant ecosystem of like-minded companies and nations.”

Is IBM a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

IBM scores Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, two Holds, and one Sell rating. The average IBM stock price target of $140.63 suggests a possible downside of 5.8%. Shares have advanced nearly 12% year-to-date. IBM is currently trading at a forward Price/Earnings (P/E based on adjusted earnings estimates) multiple of 16.3x, which is 15.4% lower than the sector median.  

Disclosure  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on IBM

IBM Canada to open Client Innovation Centre in Fredericton
The FlyIBM Canada to open Client Innovation Centre in Fredericton
4d ago
IBM
IBM to acquire Octo from Arlington Capital Partners, terms not disclosed
IBM
IBM to Acquire Octo
IBM
More IBM Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on IBM

IBM Canada to open Client Innovation Centre in Fredericton
The FlyIBM Canada to open Client Innovation Centre in Fredericton
4d ago
IBM
IBM to acquire Octo from Arlington Capital Partners, terms not disclosed
The FlyIBM to acquire Octo from Arlington Capital Partners, terms not disclosed
5d ago
IBM
IBM to Acquire Octo
Press ReleasesIBM to Acquire Octo
5d ago
IBM
More IBM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >