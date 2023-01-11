HOWL Soars on RA Capital Stake Increase; Street Sees 5X Upside

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) are soaring higher today after investment firm RA Capital (and its managing partners) upped its stake in the company.

Peter Kolchinsky and Rajeev Shah, the managing partners at RA upped their stake in HOWL to nearly 18% from the earlier ~14.6%. Further, according to the latest filings, RA Capital and its managing partners could acquire additional shares in HOWL or initiate talks with the company for strategic actions.

Consequently, HOWL shares remain in focus today and have already gained nearly 24% over the past month alone. The Street currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $14.15.

This points to a further 534.53% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure