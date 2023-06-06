Hoth Therapeutics Soars on Promising Data in Alzheimer’s Disease

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) are soaring higher today after it announced positive preclinical results from the development of HT-ALZ for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Initial data from earlier studies had demonstrated a substantial decrease in amyloid β (Aβ) in male as well as female Alzheimer’s disease mouse models (aged APP/PS1+/- mice) after acute treatment with HT-ALZ as compared to placebo.

Now, the higher dose of the treatment ‘appears to be most beneficial in a spatial memory test performed at Washington University in St. Louis.’

Robb Knie the CEO of the company commented, “This recently completed phase of our studies in conjunction with Washington University is a step forward and we now will begin processing the brains of the animal subjects for total plaque load and soluble/insoluble beta-amyloid levels.”

With today’s price gains, Hoth shares have now surged nearly 103% over the past month alone while trading volume in the stock remains sky-high at about 72 million at present.

