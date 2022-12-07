Honda (NYSE:HMC) Stock: Car Safety Concerns Linger

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Honda (NYSE:HMC) Stock: Car Safety Concerns Linger

Story Highlights

Honda may have to recall two of its SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V SUVs. The NHTSA is currently investigating complaints that these vehicles lose power at high speeds.

Two of Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) SUVs, the CR-V and HR-V, for model years 2018–2022, are being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on reports that the vehicle loses power when driven at high speed. The recent probe adds to the list of car-safety investigations being conducted on other Honda models.

Drivers reported that these vehicles are also experiencing differential seal leaks, which lead to a rear differential lockup. This is ultimately causing the driveshaft, a core component of the vehicle’s drivetrain, to rupture while the vehicle is moving.

If NHTSA is able to accumulate enough evidence of safety issues from this investigation, it would recall about 1.72 million Honda SUVs.

Some of the other Honda vehicles have also raised safety concerns among their users. Recently, Honda had to recall the 2017–2019 model year Ridgeline pickup trucks on findings that usage of the tailgate caused a wiring harness, due to which the rearview camera fell. Also earlier in 2022, defects in the automatic emergency braking systems of Honda’s CR-V SUVs and Accord sedans were reported.

Should You Consider Honda Stock?

Shares of Honda have declined 7.4% and 18% over the past six months and the past year, respectively. Honda’s performance in 2022 has been marred by persistent supply-chain disruptions. Moreover, in October, the company announced plans to cut down car production by 40% at two of its Japanese plants, citing supply chain issues as a key reason.

Nevertheless, Honda has been building a strong presence in the EV segment, which might bode well in the long term.

Currently, Honda stock seems to be undervalued. It has a P/S ratio of 0.35x, reflecting a 98.6% discount from its five-year average of 26.58x. The discounted valuation presents a great buying opportunity for HMC.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on HMC

Honda reports November U.S. sales down 6.1% to 79,862 vehicles
The FlyHonda reports November U.S. sales down 6.1% to 79,862 vehicles
6d ago
HMC
Honda to start U.S. production of fuel cell electric vehicles in 2024
HMC
Honda raises 2023 revenue view by Y650B to Y17.4T
HMC
More HMC Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on HMC

Honda reports November U.S. sales down 6.1% to 79,862 vehicles
The FlyHonda reports November U.S. sales down 6.1% to 79,862 vehicles
6d ago
HMC
Honda to start U.S. production of fuel cell electric vehicles in 2024
The FlyHonda to start U.S. production of fuel cell electric vehicles in 2024
7d ago
HMC
Honda raises 2023 revenue view by Y650B to Y17.4T
The FlyHonda raises 2023 revenue view by Y650B to Y17.4T
28d ago
HMC
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >