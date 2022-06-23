Here’s Why This Stock Could Be a Winner in Times Like These

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is one of the largest pharmaceutical retailers in the world. The company has been in business for more than 120 years and has stood the test of time, surviving and thriving in every economic cycle.
WBA stock carries a “Perfect 10” in TipRanks Smart Score. The stock currently offers a dividend yield of almost 5%. In this video, we discuss why WBA stock could be a winner at these times when many investors are concerned about a recession. At the end of the video, we’ll also take a look at retail investors’ and hedge funds’ sentiment on the stock.