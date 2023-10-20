Here’s Why SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Fell Over 21%

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Here’s Why SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Fell Over 21%
Market News

Here’s Why SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Fell Over 21%

Story Highlights

SolarEdge stock plunged over 21% in Thursday’s after-hours trading in reaction to the company’s preliminary Q3 financial numbers.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) fell over 21% in after-hours following the company’s preliminary Q3 financial numbers that came well below management’s previous outlook. SEDG’s CEO, Zvi Lando, said that the company experienced “substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog” from the European distributors, which weighed on its financials. SEDG will release its third-quarter earnings on November 1. 

SEDG’s Disappointing Q3 Update

Management blamed higher inventory and lower installations for the cancellations and pushouts. Consequently, SolarEdge anticipates third-quarter revenue to fall within the $720 million to $730 million range, much lower than its previous guidance of $880 million to $920 million.

The decline in sales is expected to adversely impact the company’s profit margins. SolarEdge now projects its adjusted gross margin in the range of 20.1% to 21.1%, a substantial decrease from its earlier forecast of 28% to 31%. Additionally, the company foresees a significant reduction in its adjusted operating income. SEDG now expects its adjusted operating income in the range of $12 million to $31 million, reflecting a considerable decline from the previous projection of $115 million to $135 million.

Following the weak preliminary Q3 financial numbers, Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard downgraded SolarEdge stock to Hold from Buy. Moreover, the analyst slashed the price target to $150 from $300. The analyst expects residential demand to remain low in the U.S. and Europe. Moreover, higher inventory, pricing pressure, and heightened competition could pose challenges. With this backdrop, let’s look at what the Street recommends for SEDG stock.

Is SolarEdge a Buy or Sell?

SolarEdge stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and six Hold recommendations. However, it’s important to note that the majority of these recommendations were issued before the company’s preliminary result announcement. Thus, there is a possibility of additional downgrades or adjustments to analysts’ price targets.

Nonetheless, the stock currently has an average price target of $232.24, implying 103.76% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

SolarEdge put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlySolarEdge put volume heavy and directionally bearish
17h ago
SEDG
SolarEdge price target lowered to $248 from $330 at Citi
The FlySolarEdge price target lowered to $248 from $330 at Citi
3d ago
SEDG
Netflix downgraded, Applied Materials upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyNetflix downgraded, Applied Materials upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
7d ago
DG
ES
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >