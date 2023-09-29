tiprankstipranks
Here’s Why Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Surged Yesterday
Market News

Here’s Why Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Surged Yesterday

Story Highlights

Sirius XM stock has been steadily rising following the proposed acquisition announcement by Liberty Media. SIRI stock jumped 15% yesterday thanks to the increasing short squeeze.

Shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) surged 15% to close at $4.68 on September 28 on account of a short squeeze and the buzzing news of the potential Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) acquisition. On September 27, Liberty Media put forth a non-binding acquisition bid for the American radio service provider SIRI. LSXMA has proposed spinning off its tracking shares and combining them with the listed shares to form a new public company.

SIRI stock has a relatively smaller float as LSXMA owns more than 80% of the company. Yesterday’s short interest shows that roughly 27% of SIRI stock was sold short. The Options tool of Sirius XM also shows a significantly rising Open Interest (OI) on the stock post the Liberty Media announcement. All these factors are contributing to SIRI’s surging stock price.

What Analysts Say About SIRI’s Acquisition

Following the takeover news, Bank of America Securities analyst Jessica Reif Cohen cut the price target on SIRI to $4.50 (3.9% downside) from $5.50. He reiterated a Hold rating on SIRI stock.

Cohen believes that the acquisition and elimination of the tracking structure of the current Sirius XM will increase the liquidity of the company’s shares. This is favorable as it increases the chances of the stock becoming a part of the S&P 500 (SPX) index.

Similarly, research firm Morgan Stanley believes the change in the ownership structure will be advantageous for SIRI. The firm has a Sell rating on SIRI stock and a price target of $4 (14.5% downside).

Is SIRI a Buy or Sell?

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on Sirius XM shares. This is based on two Buys, six Holds, and three Sell ratings on TipRanks. Also, the average Sirius XM price forecast of $4.99 implies 6.6% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, SIRI stock has lost 17.9%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

