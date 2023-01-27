Here’s Why Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock is Trending Higher

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Here’s Why Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock is Trending Higher

Story Highlights

Ahead of Salesforce’s annual shareholders’ meeting, the company and activist investor Elliott Management are preparing to nominate members to the cloud-based software company’s board.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock edged about 6% higher on Thursday following the news of a potential overhaul of the company’s board. The move was somewhat expected, as activist investor Elliott Management Corporation recently took a multibillion-dollar stake in the company.

The cloud service provider is reportedly planning to add former CEO of Carnival (CCLArnold Donald and Mastercard’s (MA) CFO Sachin Mehra to its board of directors. On the other hand, Elliot is also in talks with several technology executives.

It is worth mentioning that the period for nominating board members ahead of Salesforce’s annual shareholder meeting is between February 12 and March 14.

What is the Future of Salesforce Stock?

Earlier this month, Salesforce disclosed plans to lay off about 10% of its employees due to the challenging macro environment and slowdown in business. The company’s efforts to control costs and improve margins bode well for future performance.

On TipRanks, CRM stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys, ten Holds, and one Sell. Also, the average price forecast of $189.09 implies 14.5% upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CRM

Salesforce receives investments from several activist investors, FT reports
The FlySalesforce receives investments from several activist investors, FT reports
2d ago
CRM
AAPL, MSFT Revealed as Top Picks by Wedbush
CRM
AAPL
Inclusive Capital takes position in Salesforce, CNBC reports
CRM
More CRM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CRM

Salesforce receives investments from several activist investors, FT reports
The FlySalesforce receives investments from several activist investors, FT reports
2d ago
CRM
AAPL, MSFT Revealed as Top Picks by Wedbush
Market NewsAAPL, MSFT Revealed as Top Picks by Wedbush
4d ago
CRM
AAPL
Inclusive Capital takes position in Salesforce, CNBC reports
The FlyInclusive Capital takes position in Salesforce, CNBC reports
4d ago
CRM
More CRM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >