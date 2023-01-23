tiprankstipranks
Market News

Activist Investor Elliott Lays Eyes on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Story Highlights

Salesforce is catching the eyes of activist investor firms that are capable of pushing the company to great lengths to improve its operations and stock price. Elliott Management is the latest to take a sizeable stake in the cloud-based software company.

Paul Singer-led activist investment firm, Elliott Management Corporation has reportedly taken a multi-billion-dollar stake in cloud service provider Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the Wall Street Journal stated. Elliott usually takes a board seat in companies it invests in, and also pushes for structural and operational changes to help improve the stock price. Having said that, Elliott’s reason for investing in Salesforce remains unknown.

Remarkably, another activist firm, Starboard Value, also disclosed a stake in Salesforce in October 2022 and urged the management to improve its profit margins.

Encouragingly, Jesse Cohn, a managing partner at Elliott, said he believes Salesforce is “one of the pre-eminent software companies in the world,” and has “deep respect” for co-CEO Marc Benioff. “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature,” Cohn concluded.

Earlier this month, Salesforce joined a growing number of tech companies undertaking layoffs to streamline costs. The company announced a 10% workforce reduction along with plans to sell certain office spaces and real estate assets.

At the same time, several top executives are leaving Salesforce. These include co-CEO Bret Taylor, Stewart Butterfield, CEO of Slack (which was acquired in 2021), and Tableau CEO Mark Nelson. Notably, CRM stock has gained 12.2% so far this year vis-à-vis losing 32.2% over the past year.

What is the Future of Salesforce Stock?

Amidst the difficult macro backdrop that is impacting most of the tech companies, analysts remain split on Salesforce’s stock trajectory. On TipRanks, CRM has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys, ten Holds, and one Sell. Also, the average Salesforce price forecast of $189.41 implies 25.2% upside potential from current levels.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CRM

Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
3d ago
PD
CRM
Salesforce downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen with disruption risk elevated
The FlySalesforce downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen with disruption risk elevated
3d ago
CRM
Salesforce downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen
The FlySalesforce downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen
3d ago
CRM
More CRM Latest News >

